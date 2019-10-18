Mittelstadt scored two goals (one on the power play) and added an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

That's the kind of performance the Sabres had in mind when they took Mittelstadt eighth overall in the 2017 draft. Unfortunately, he put six scoreless games between a two-assist effort on Opening Night and this contest. The center has five points and 14 shots on goal in eight outings this year.