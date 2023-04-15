Mittelstadt tallied a goal and recorded an assist in Buffalo's 5-2 win over Columbus on Friday.

Mittelstadt has concluded the campaign on a six-game scoring streak, during which he recorded five goals and 10 points. That helped him finish with 15 goals and 59 points in 82 outings in 2022-23. Mittelstadt broke out this season, shattering his previous career high of 25 points, which he set in 2018-19. The 24-year-old should continue to provide great value next season, which will be the final campaign of his three-year, $7.5 million contract.