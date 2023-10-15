Mittelstadt collected a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
Mittelstadt set career highs last season with 15 goals and 59 points in 82 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old record similar offensive numbers this campaign while logging middle-six minutes and getting some power-play ice time.
