Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Registers assist in NHL debut Thursday
Making his NHL debut on Thursday, Mittelstadt picked up an assist in Buffalo's 6-3 loss to Detroit.
Mittelstadt's helper came on a third period tally by Evan Rodrigues. The stud prospect ended up with 12:53 worth of ice time including seeing 1:20 on Buffalo's second power play unit. Growing pains are forthcoming, but Mittelstadt has as much natural offensive ability as any prospect in the game. The 19-year-old will be a legitimate candidate for the Calder Trophy in 2018-19.
