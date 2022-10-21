Mittelstadt scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Mittelstadt is starting to look more comfortable in a top-six role, with Thursday marking his first multi-point effort of the year. The 23-year-old has added nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating to go with three points in four contests. If he can stay on the top power-play unit, he could be in line for a career year.