Mittelstadt scored his eighth goal of the season in AHL Rochester's 3-2 shootout loss to Utica on Wednesday.

He failed on his shootout attempt. Mittelstadt has posted eight goals and 20 points in 30 games since being demoted to Rochester in mid-December. While the numbers don't look too bad on the surface, the fact Buffalo has declined to promote Mittelstadt at any point in the past two-plus months isn't a great sign. Instead, Buffalo went out and acquired Wayne Simmonds from New Jersey at the trade deadline despite the fact the team is a longshot for the playoffs. The Sabres have too much invested in Mittelstadt to move on, but the 21-year-old needs to have a better season in 2020-21.