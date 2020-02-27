Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Remains planted in AHL
Mittelstadt scored his eighth goal of the season in AHL Rochester's 3-2 shootout loss to Utica on Wednesday.
He failed on his shootout attempt. Mittelstadt has posted eight goals and 20 points in 30 games since being demoted to Rochester in mid-December. While the numbers don't look too bad on the surface, the fact Buffalo has declined to promote Mittelstadt at any point in the past two-plus months isn't a great sign. Instead, Buffalo went out and acquired Wayne Simmonds from New Jersey at the trade deadline despite the fact the team is a longshot for the playoffs. The Sabres have too much invested in Mittelstadt to move on, but the 21-year-old needs to have a better season in 2020-21.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.