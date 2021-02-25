Mittelstadt was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Mittelstadt has played in the last two games, earning one assist and a plus-1 rating in that span. The 22-year-old may lose his spot in the lineup after Jeff Skinner is freed from the press box.
