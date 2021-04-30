Mittelstadt scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Boston.
Mittelstadt got the Bruins on the board with 5:51 left in the opening period, jumping on a juicy rebound in front with nothing but net to shoot at. The goal, Mittelstadt's 10th of the year, extended his point streak to four games, matching his longest of the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Mixed results Sunday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Lights lamp shorthanded•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Stretches point streak to four•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Lights lamp in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Pockets first goal in over a month•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Shifts to active roster•