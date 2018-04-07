Mittelstadt scored his first NHL goal in Friday's loss to the Lightning.

It will be the first of many. Arguably the top prospect in the entire league, Mittelstadt now has four points in five games to begin his NHL career. Buffalo is going to finish the season with the worst record in the league by a considerable margin, but Mittelstadt's strong play since his arrival on the scene is a bright spot in an otherwise dreadful year for the organization.