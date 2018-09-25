Mittelstadt is still looking to get his first point of the preseason after being held off the scoresheet in his previous two contests.

The 2017 No. 8 pick is entering the season with high expectations, but has yet to make an impact during the preseason. He was excellent in his brief stint with the Sabres at the tail end of last season, collecting five points in six games. He will look to break the drought against Columbus as he centres C.J. Smith and Kyle Opkoso on the third line.