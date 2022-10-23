Mittelstadt registered two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Mittelstadt helped out on a Rasmus Dahlin power-play goal in the first period and Victor Olofsson's first of two tallies in the third. All five of Mittelstadt's points this year have come in the last three contests, with his second assist Saturday being his first contribution at even strength. The center has added 10 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while taking on a larger role on the second line.