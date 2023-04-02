Mittelstadt delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Mittelstadt has seven assists during a four-game point streak. It has taken him a long time to show he could deliver offense. This has been the best season of his career. Mittelstadt has 10 goals and 39 assists in 75 games, and with his current hot streak and a touch of luck, he could crack 50 points this year.