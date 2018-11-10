Mittelstadt provided the final goal in the shootout Saturday, helping the Sabres clip the visiting Canucks, 4-3.

Mittelstadt wouldn't have even had an opportunity for a shootout goal if his team didn't overcome a 3-1 deficit to force bonus hockey, but the rookie wasn't directly involved the rally. Buffalo's eighth overall pick from the 2017 draft has been held without a point in 12 of 17 games this season, which is particularly disappointing when you consider he sprinkled the scoresheet with four points in his first six NHL games last year.