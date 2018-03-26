Mittelstadt secured a three-year, entry-level deal with Buffalo on Monday.

Mittelstadt -- who is expected to link up with Buffalo right away -- will forego his remaining three years with the University of Minnesota in order to turn pro. The highly touted center notched 11 goals, 19 helpers and 10 PIM as a rookie for the Golden Gophers. It's hard to imagine the departure of Don Lucia as head coach at Minnesota didn't factor into the 19-year-old's decision to leave college. Mittelstadt could suit up as early as Thursday's matchup with Detroit.