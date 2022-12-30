Mittelstadt was credited with two assists during a 6-3 win over the visiting Red Wings on Thursday.

Mittelstadt, who scored his first goal in 15 outings during the first period, created his first two-tally effort since Oct. 17, 2019, with a second-period, power-play marker. The 24-year-old center has 99 career points in 228 outings. Mittelstadt, who entered the Atlantic Division matchup with a minus-59 career rating, finished a plus-2 against the Red Wings.