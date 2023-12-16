Mittelstadt scored twice, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Mittelstadt set up Dylan Cozens' opening goal in the second period, then added two tallies of his own in the third as the Sabres rallied for the win. This was Mittelstadt's first multi-point effort since Nov. 27, and he had just two goals over eight games in between. The 25-year-old has played well in a top-six role this season, collecting 25 points, 49 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 31 appearances.