Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
After dishing a helper in the opening frame, Mittelstadt broke a 3-3 tie with his power-play marker just after the halfway point in the third period for just the second game-winning goal of his 136-game NHL career. The eighth overall pick from the 2017 draft has struggled to get a foothold in the NHL, though Mittelstadt appears to be figuring things out with five points in his last four games.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Lights lamp in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Pockets first goal in over a month•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Shifts to active roster•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Assigned to taxi squad•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Back in action•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Returns to taxi squad•