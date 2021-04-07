Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

After dishing a helper in the opening frame, Mittelstadt broke a 3-3 tie with his power-play marker just after the halfway point in the third period for just the second game-winning goal of his 136-game NHL career. The eighth overall pick from the 2017 draft has struggled to get a foothold in the NHL, though Mittelstadt appears to be figuring things out with five points in his last four games.