Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Struggles continue
Mittelstadt has just two points in his last 11 games.
Mittelstadt has 10 points in 34 games, and continues to not meet expectations. He's 90-141 on faceoffs, a dreadful 39 percent success rate. He regularly doesn't start his shift with the puck, and when he does have it, he isn't shooting nearly as often as he needs to. Only 47 shots on target, the lowest amount of any top six forward for the Sabres. Working on faceoffs and releasing a few more shots could go a long way in getting himself on the scoresheet more often.
