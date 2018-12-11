Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Stuck in rut
Mittelstadt has just one point in his past seven games.
Mittelstadt continues to fall short of expectations, having only nine points in 30 games. He's the second-line center for both even strength and on the power play, the latter being where nearly half of his points have been generated (four). He has the talent to make some magic in the offensive zone, but it's unlikely he'll be a candidate for the Calder Trophy this year.
