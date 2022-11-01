Mittelstadt recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Mittelstadt set up Rasmus Dahlin's third-period tally. The 23-year-old Mittelstadt has bounced back from a pair of scoreless outings with an assist in each of his last two games. The American center is up to seven points (five on the power play), 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through nine contests while logging steady middle-six minutes.