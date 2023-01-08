Mittelstadt delivered three assists in a 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.
All three were primary assists. Mittlestadt has seven goals and 23 points in 37 games this season and is just two points from equaling his career mark of 25 set in 2018-19.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Sits one point shy of 100•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Notches assist in win•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Three helpers in losing effort•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Caps Tuesday's scoring•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Nets power-play goal•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Supplies helper Monday•