Mittelstadt recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

It was the 24-year-old's first multi-point performance since late October, as Mittelstadt has been overshadowed lately by the likes of Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. Mittelstadt still has a spot on Buffalo's second power-play unit however, giving him some deep-league fantasy appeal considering how explosive the entire Sabres offense has been, and through 27 games he has five goals and 16 points -- putting him on pace to nearly double his prior career high of 25 points, set back in 2018-19.