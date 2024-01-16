Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

The 25-year-old snuck a puck through traffic and under the arm of Kaapo Kahkonen midway through the second period, and it was all the offensive support Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would need. Mittelstadt has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and over the last month he's erupted for six goals and 16 points in 14 contests while seeing a regular top-six shift and holding down a spot on the Sabres' top power-play unit.