Mitteldstadt notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The line of Mittelstadt, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch accounted for all of Buffalo's offense on the night. Mittelstadt has been humming lately, and over the last 11 games he's racked up five goals and 13 points, putting the 25-year-old on pace for a career-best campaign with 11 goals and 35 points through 41 contests.