Mittelstadt picked up two power-play assists in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

While Mittelstadt's typically on the second power-play unit, the Sabres were down 4-0 heading into the third period and coach Don Granato shook things up a bit in the final frame. The 24-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's got 10 goals and a career-high 42 points through 68 contests.