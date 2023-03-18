Mittelstadt picked up two power-play assists in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
While Mittelstadt's typically on the second power-play unit, the Sabres were down 4-0 heading into the third period and coach Don Granato shook things up a bit in the final frame. The 24-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's got 10 goals and a career-high 42 points through 68 contests.
