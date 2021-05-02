Mittelstadt picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 22-year-old extended his point streak to five games with the performance. Mittelstadt has been one of the few Sabres to step up in the absence of Jack Eichel (neck), and despite the lack of talent around him in the lineup, over the last 18 games Mittelstadt has racked up an impressive nine goals and 16 points.