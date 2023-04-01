Mittelstadt notched two assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

He had the primary assist on Jordan Greenway's tally in the second period as well as Jeff Skinner's winner in OT. Mittelstadt has a three-game point streak going as he handles duties on the first line while Tage Thompson (upper body) is sidelined, but his fantasy appeal will shrink as soon as Thompson returns.