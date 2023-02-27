Mittelstadt picked up two assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.
He helped set up Dylan Cozens for the Sabres' first and last goals of the afternoon as his linemate cruised to his first career hat trick. Mittelstadt has been locked in lately, collecting two goals and nine points in the last eight games as he continues to add to his career-high 37 points on the season.
