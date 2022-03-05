Mittelstadt scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

His work with the man advantage gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, setting the stage for a scoring frenzy in the final 20 minutes. After barely playing through the first four months of the season due to upper-body issues, Mittelstadt may finally be healthy and ready to add some consistent secondary scoring to the Buffalo offense.