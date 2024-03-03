Mittelstadt supplied a power-play goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of Mittelstadt's points took place in the third period, when Buffalo ripped the twine to the tune of four unanswered goals in a span of about 15 minutes. The seventh-year pivot currently leads the team in assists (33) and total points (47) through 61 games, and he's rocking a plus-14 rating to complement eight points on the man advantage. Mittelstadt remains a fair distance from the elite cast of forwards, yet there's no denying the recent growth in his game.