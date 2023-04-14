Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

After helping set up Henri Jokiharju for the game's first tally 43 seconds into the second period, Mittelstadt potted the final goal himself, finishing off a Buffalo cycle in the Ottawa end by taking the puck out of the corner and zipping it past Mads Sogaard. The 24-year-old center is on a heater to finish the season, piling up four goals and 15 points in the last 10 games, and with one contest left on the Sabres' schedule he needs three points to reach 60 for the first time.