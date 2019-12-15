Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Ushered to AHL
Mittelstadt was demoted to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Mittelstadt has struggled to get into a groove this season and it's caused him to be a healthy scratch in three of Buffalo's last four games. He's scored four goals and nine points in 31 games this season and has just two points in his last 21 contests. The former University of Minnesota standout should be back to the NHL relatively soon if he can get his offensive game going in the minors.
