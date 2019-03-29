Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Warming up as season ends
Mittelstadt scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.
The kid has struggled to get up to NHL speed this season, but has started to warm up as the season comes to close. Mittelstadt has four points in his last four games (two goals, two assists). He will likely come cheaper at your draft next fall. He could be a 45-50 point guy next year.
