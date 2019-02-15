Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Will miss clash with Rangers
Mittelstadt (lower body) remains day-to-day and will be unavailable versus New York on Friday.
According to coach Phil Housley, Mittelstadt is close, which leaves open the door for the center to dress against the Devils on Sunday. The Minnesota native needs just one more point to reach 20 for the season and could still push for the 30-point mark if he can continue to adjust to the speed of the NHL game.
