Mittelstadt is suffering from a groin injury and won't be able to play for Team USA at the upcoming World Championship in Denmark, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Mittelstadt is expected to be an important part of the Sabres' future after going eighth overall last season and following up a great campaign in juniors with a six-game appearance for the Sabres, where he played with far more maturity than his 19 years and posted five points to boot. The team was hoping he'd get more experience at the upcoming Worlds, but he'll have to sit this one out. On a brighter note, Mittelstadt and the rest of his Sabres family are about to get a nice big gift in the form of Rasmus Dahlin after Buffalo won first overall pick in the draft lottery Saturday night.