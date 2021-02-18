The Sabres placed Mittelstadt on the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Mittelstadt was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, but he won't be in the lineup against the Capitals. The 22-year-old has played just two games this season, earning an assists across 10:21 of average ice time.
