Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Won't play Saturday
Mittelstadt has been scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Capitals due to injury, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Mittelstadt missed a pair of games a week ago due to an upper-body injury, so it's possible something has flared up with that. Regardless of the issue, the 20-year-old pivot will cede his spot int he lineup to the newly recalled Danny O'Regan, while Evan Rodrigues will slot in as the team's second-line center and Jason Pominville gets the promotion to the top line.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Will miss clash with Rangers•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Contending for Friday return•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Game-time call•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Gets back in goal column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...