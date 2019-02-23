Mittelstadt has been scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Capitals due to injury, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Mittelstadt missed a pair of games a week ago due to an upper-body injury, so it's possible something has flared up with that. Regardless of the issue, the 20-year-old pivot will cede his spot int he lineup to the newly recalled Danny O'Regan, while Evan Rodrigues will slot in as the team's second-line center and Jason Pominville gets the promotion to the top line.