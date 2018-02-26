Nelson was sent down to AHL Rochester in a paper move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs Monday, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

This paper move means Nelson won't actually be sent down to the AHL and will be staying with the Sabres. It just means that he can play for the Americans in the postseason. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old stick with Buffalo for the rest of the year. Since being called up in January he's played in all 19 games for the Sabres, notching one goal and five assists.