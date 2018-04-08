Sabres' Casey Nelson: Assigned to AHL
Nelson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.
Nelson ended his NHL season in troubling fashion, accruing zero points and a minus-6 rating in the last three outings. However, that's reminiscent of the season as a whole, since Nelson compiled just three goals, eight points and a minus-14 rating in 37 games. The 25-year-old will look to turn things around to help AHL Rochester make a run for the Calder Cup.
