Nelson (upper body) joined the team for practice Sunday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Nelson was injured on Dec. 4 against Toronto and hadn't participated in practice since. His return to the ice is certainly a good sign for his health and means that he could be activated off injured reserve for Tuesday's tilt in Columbus. The right-handed blueliner had five points and a plus-6 rating in 22 games prior to his injury.