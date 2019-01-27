Sabres' Casey Nelson: Back at practice
Nelson (upper body) joined the team for practice Sunday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Nelson was injured on Dec. 4 against Toronto and hadn't participated in practice since. His return to the ice is certainly a good sign for his health and means that he could be activated off injured reserve for Tuesday's tilt in Columbus. The right-handed blueliner had five points and a plus-6 rating in 22 games prior to his injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...