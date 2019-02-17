Sabres' Casey Nelson: Back from conditioning
Nelson (upper body) returned from his conditioning stint with AHL Rochester and is expected to play Sunday versus the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Nelson hasn't played an NHL game since Dec. 4, but he was able to play in five minor-league games during his conditioning assignment. A roster spot still needs to be opened up and Nelson needs to be activated from injured reserve before he can enter the lineup.
