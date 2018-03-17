Nelson is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Nelson's absence leaves a vacancy in the lineup that will be filled by Justin Falk on Saturday. However, Falk doesn't offer much intrigue from a fantasy standpoint, totaling just two points (one goal, one assist) over 37 games this season. Nelson's next opportunity to draw in arrives Monday against the Predators.

