Sabres' Casey Nelson: Expected to play Tuesday
Nelson (upper body) will not play Sunday in New Jersey, but will travel to Florida on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Nelson has been out since Dec. 4 after suffering an upper-body injury. He's scored five points in 22 games while averaging under 15 minutes of ice time per game. He should slot back into a top-four role on the blue line upon his return.
