The Sabres are looking to re-sign Nelson, The Buffalo News reports.

Signed out of Minnesota-Mankato as an undrafted free agent, Nelson is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In two seasons with the Sabres Nelson has appeared in 48 games, scoring three goals and eight points, and also 96 games with AHL Rochester. With both Josh Gorges and Justin Falk unlikely to be re-signed, the Sabres will be looking for bodies to shore up their blue line. If he's re-signed, Nelson will likely be a third pairing or depth defenseman next season.