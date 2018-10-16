Sabres' Casey Nelson: Heading to press box
Nelson will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against Vegas.
Nelson will take a seat with the return of Zach Bogosian to the lineup. Nelson had played in all five of Buffalo's games this season, but didn't contribute offensively. He had no points, and just three shots on net, but was a regular on the penalty kill. Consider him the team's seventh defenseman for the time being.
