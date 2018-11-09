Sabres' Casey Nelson: Healthy Scratched
Nelson was stuck in the press box during Thursday's win in Montreal.
Nelson has primarily been utilized on the bottom pairing, and has just a pair of assists in the 13 games he's played. He came out for Nathan Beaulieu, who sat out for the prior three contests. Nelson should be considered Buffalo's seventh defenseman, and likely has more days in the press box ahead of him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...