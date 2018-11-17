Nelson will be in the lineup against host Minnesota on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

After spectating for four straight games, Nelson will tag in for Nathan Beaulieu, who is simply getting a night off. You would be hard-pressed to see any fantasy owner starting Nelson since he doesn't get much fanfare as an undrafted third-pairing defenseman. The 26-year-old with the right shot is from Minnesota, which probably factored into coach Phil Housley's decision to play him against the Wild.