Nelson signed a two-year, $1.625 million deal with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Nelson was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, so this new contract will put an end to speculation regarding whether or not he'd be back with Buffalo in 2018-19. Once a highly regarded and highly sought after prospect, Nelson hasn't hit the heights that were expected of him as a pro, bouncing between the Sabres and AHL Rochester for the past two seasons.