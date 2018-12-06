Nelson is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury.

Nelson departed Tuesday's game because of the issue, leaving his status in question as Saturday's game against the Flyers approaches. Considering the label, it's fairly safe to assume he won't be ready to return for Saturday's contest, which could force the Sabres to add another defenseman from the AHL if neither Matt Hunwick (neck) nor Marco Scandella (upper body) is able to retake the ice.