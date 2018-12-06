Sabres' Casey Nelson: Labeled week-to-week
Nelson is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury.
Nelson departed Tuesday's game because of the issue, leaving his status in question as Saturday's game against the Flyers approaches. Considering the label, it's fairly safe to assume he won't be ready to return for Saturday's contest, which could force the Sabres to add another defenseman from the AHL if neither Matt Hunwick (neck) nor Marco Scandella (upper body) is able to retake the ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...