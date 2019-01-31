Sabres' Casey Nelson: Not among lineup changes
Nelson (upper body) wasn't named among the lineup changes made by coach Phil Housley on Wednesday, suggesting he will sit out against the Stars, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Nelson practiced for the first time since Dec. 4 on Sunday, so there's a good chance he will require some time to get his legs under him. It also wouldn't be completely surprising if the team sent him on a conditioning stint in the minors, though his presence at practice may suggest otherwise. The undrafted blueliner has pieced together his best year to date, recording five points (one goal, four assists) and a plus-6 rating over 22 games.
